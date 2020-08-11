MINI: 'It was only a matter of time'

Sounds from the New York attorney general's lawsuit like the NRA leadership has taken the members for a big fraudulent ripoff. This is what happens when gun safety is no longer your mission and gun profits are your only mission. It was only a matter of time.
Randal Washburn, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
