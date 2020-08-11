You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: 'It was only a matter of time'
View Comments

MINI: 'It was only a matter of time'

{{featured_button_text}}

Sounds from the New York attorney general's lawsuit like the NRA leadership has taken the members for a big fraudulent ripoff. This is what happens when gun safety is no longer your mission and gun profits are your only mission. It was only a matter of time.

Randal Washburn, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: 'Media propaganda'
Letters

LETTER: 'Media propaganda'

I have lived in Woodbury County for almost 50 years, a county that was at one time considered a hotbed for the COVID-19 virus. I've wondered w…

MINI: How?
Letters

MINI: How?

How did a global pandemic become a political war in the "United" States?

MINI: 'Vote Nov. 3'
Letters

MINI: 'Vote Nov. 3'

November 8, 2016, was a test: A person who was wise enough to know that it's not a good idea to inject disinfectant into your body or Donald T…

MINI: Wear a mask
Letters

MINI: Wear a mask

If you wear a face mask, and you should, please be sure it covers both your mouth and your nose. A mask helps to protect you and others with w…

LETTER: 'Something to ponder'
Letters

LETTER: 'Something to ponder'

I ask curiously if there is an audit trail to the number of cases of COVID-19 being reported. I have understood several cases in which people …

LETTER: Put safety first
Letters

LETTER: Put safety first

We know those who have been successful at the mitigation of the coronavirus made real sacrifices. This virus spread very quickly from one sing…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News