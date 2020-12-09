 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: It was such a breath of fresh air
View Comments

MINI: It was such a breath of fresh air

{{featured_button_text}}

It was such a breath of fresh air and burst of patriotism to see former Presidents Clinton, Bush & Obama together in a news clip about their decisions to volunteer for COVID vaccinations when the vaccine is available, so as to boost the public’s confidence about its safety. Can you imagine Donald Trump fitting into that exclusive club with the same selflessness, enthusiasm, camaraderie and decency as those three? I can’t. -- Donald Kingery, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: I feel SO badly ...
Letters

MINI: I feel SO badly ...

I feel SO badly that all of our congressional members had to selflessly miss Thanksgiving in their home states and forgo seeing loved ones by …

MINI: Time to fade away
Letters

MINI: Time to fade away

In his farewell address to Congress, General of the Armies Douglas McArthur stated “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” Watching Cli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News