MINI: It was such a breath of fresh air

It was such a breath of fresh air and burst of patriotism to see former Presidents Clinton, Bush & Obama together in a news clip about their decisions to volunteer for COVID vaccinations when the vaccine is available, so as to boost the public’s confidence about its safety. Can you imagine Donald Trump fitting into that exclusive club with the same selflessness, enthusiasm, camaraderie and decency as those three? I can’t. -- Donald Kingery, Sioux City
