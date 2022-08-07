THE MINI: If you thought “back to school” was knocking at the door, consider this: It’s 28 days until Labor Day. Then, it’s a slippery slope to Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. - Journal Editorial Board
MINI: It's only 28 days until Labor Day
Food for thought: Aside from the obvious politically motivated intent of the Jan. 6 hearings, why would adjudicating these events “Trump” adju…
The writer of the 8-1-22 Mini Editorial proved that "Old soldiers never die, they just fade away." He makes no mention of the hundreds of CHIL…
MINI: A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming
A recent editorial blamed the doubling of the world's population as the cause of global warming. This kind of thinking would also say that not…
About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed,…
THE MINI: You know it’s summer in Iowa when a 90-degree day feels comfortable and a 70-degree day is somewhat cold. --JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD
Thank you teachers!
With the oil companies bidding on their own oil, when are we going to take back the oil stocks like before? We all know that deal is illegal a…
Other than the last 18 months, Joe Biden's presidency has been a rousing success. -- David Adkins, Sioux City
It is difficult to write up-to-date letters about mass shootings. As I write, a family of three and their shooter are dead in Maquoketa State Park.
The Journal is so full of serious stories these days, it makes me long for the not so recent past when you could always count on Sam Clovis, S…