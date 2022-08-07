 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: It's only 28 days until Labor Day

  • 0

THE MINI: If you thought “back to school” was knocking at the door, consider this: It’s 28 days until Labor Day. Then, it’s a slippery slope to Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. - Journal Editorial Board

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: About that AR-15 rifle

MINI: About that AR-15 rifle

About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed,…

MINI: You know it's summer....

MINI: You know it's summer....

THE MINI:  You know it’s summer in Iowa when a 90-degree day feels comfortable and a 70-degree day is somewhat cold. --JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News