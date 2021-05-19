MINI: It's the choice of responsible adult Americans whether to get the vaccine

If responsible adult Americans decide not to get the COVID vaccine, that's fine. It's their choice. Stop treating them like kids by bribing them with all kinds of incentives to get the vaccine. A free cup of coffee, a free donut, a free beer and in Ohio a free chance to win a million dollars in a lottery. If you want to treat the adults like kids, just give them a participation trophy and call it good. -- Duane Behrens, Sioux City