 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: It's the choice of responsible adult Americans whether to get the vaccine
0 comments

MINI: It's the choice of responsible adult Americans whether to get the vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If responsible adult Americans decide not to get the COVID vaccine, that's fine. It's their choice. Stop treating them like kids by bribing them with all kinds of incentives to get the vaccine. A free cup of coffee, a free donut, a free beer and in Ohio a free chance to win a million dollars in a lottery. If you want to treat the adults like kids, just give them a participation trophy and call it good. -- Duane Behrens, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Alarming jobs report?
Letters

MINI: Alarming jobs report?

Alarming jobs report? It’s in the news about such a low number of jobs created last month. The current administration says, that’s why we need…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News