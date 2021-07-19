MINI: Jan. 6 participant wanted to 'fight til the end'

THE MINI: Saundra Kiczenski, 56, of Michigan, who was at the Jan. 6 insurrection, told Michael Bender, the author of the new book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," that "We were not there to steal things or do damage, we were just there to overthrow the Government." Most people would find that a wee bit of a problem. She said she was also confused by Trump's telling them to go home as she thought they were supposed to "fight till the end." So much for all the "love" that was shown that day. -- Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa