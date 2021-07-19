 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Jan. 6 participant wanted to 'fight til the end'
0 Comments

MINI: Jan. 6 participant wanted to 'fight til the end'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE MINI: Saundra Kiczenski, 56, of Michigan, who was at the Jan. 6  insurrection, told Michael Bender, the author of the new book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," that "We were not there to steal things or do damage, we were just there to overthrow the Government." Most people would find that a wee bit of a problem. She said she was also confused by Trump's telling them to go home as she thought they were supposed to "fight till the end." So much for all the "love" that was shown that day. -- Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Here we go again
Letters

MINI: Here we go again

Here we go again. We get 58,000 plus killed in Vietnam and we pull out. Now in Afghanistan we do the same thing. They won't let us win. They j…

MINI: Ash tree removal solution
Letters

MINI: Ash tree removal solution

Ash tree removal solution. Refer to your 7/7/2021 story. Fortunately our Ida Grove City Council foresaw that problem over eight years ago and …

MINI: Happy now?
Letters

MINI: Happy now?

Happy now? Six months into the new administration, it seems like things are working? Material shortages, gas at 5-year highs, general inflatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News