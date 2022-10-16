 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Journal begins previews of contested political races in Siouxland

THE MINI: The Journal this week will begin previewing contested races for local, state and federal offices in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota. Turn to the paper or visit siouxcityjournal.com to read well over a dozen stories leading up to the Nov. 8 election. -- Journal editorial board

Mini Editorial logo
