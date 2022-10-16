THE MINI: The Journal this week will begin previewing contested races for local, state and federal offices in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota. Turn to the paper or visit siouxcityjournal.com to read well over a dozen stories leading up to the Nov. 8 election. -- Journal editorial board
MINI: Journal begins previews of contested political races in Siouxland
With Russia threatening use of nuclear weapons, it’s a dangerous time to have a weak and disorganized president. -- Doug Schinzing, South Sioux City
I am rethinking what I need to accomplish in my retirement years. I need to go back to college, because Biden will forgive my loan. I can smok…
THE MINI: Biden and his administration are saying it's a real slap in the face that OPEC is cutting their oil production. Now they know how th…
I support Jeremy Dumkrieger’s election for Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. Jeremy’s “People over profit” makes him the candidate of choi…
Editor's note: The author of Thursday's mini editorial was misidentified. This version contains the correct name: THE MINI: The Cato Institute…
THE MINI: With its purchase Tuesday of 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores, Sioux City-based Bomgaars became the nation's second-largest farm and…
With early voting beginning on Oct 19, we should start thinking about our selections for our Woodbury County seats. One of the selections is f…
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Sept. 27 announced the state ended the 2022 fiscal year with a balance of $1.91 billion in the general fund, $830 million…
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the De…
A dark ominous cloud is upon the United States of America, where truth, justice, and the America way have lost its true meaning.