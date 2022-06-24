 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Juneteenth is a federal holiday disaster!

  • 0

Juneteenth is a federal holiday disaster! NOT the holiday itself, but the piling on of federal government inefficiencies. I would be surprised if this new holiday did not cost over one billion dollars of government salaries for a no-work day. Why can’t the feds just make a new holiday and just REPLACE one of the old ones - Christmas, New Years, Columbus Day - whichever - DON’T just create new ones. Eleven federal no-work days is too many!--Ron Macomber, South Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

