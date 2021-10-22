 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Just a quick observation

  • 0

Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government assistance,  unwillingness to work, vaccine & mask mandates, and shipping at a standstill. Is this supposed to be the new American dream? What we wouldn't give to have President Donald J. Trump again. We need to Make America Great Again, Again! --Jake Jungers, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Vote for change

MINI: Vote for change

I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…

MINI: Beautiful weather

MINI: Beautiful weather

THE MINI: We’ve been treated to beautiful warm weather the last few days. We hope you were able to get out and enjoy it, with cooler more typi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News