MINI: Just a quick observation

Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government assistance, unwillingness to work, vaccine & mask mandates, and shipping at a standstill. Is this supposed to be the new American dream? What we wouldn't give to have President Donald J. Trump again. We need to Make America Great Again, Again! --Jake Jungers, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.