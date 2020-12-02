MINI: Kerry's credibility as Climate Czar

Democrats are forever preaching "Follow the science," which led Joe Biden to name that foremost scientist and climatologist, John Kerry, as Climate Czar for the incoming administration. With his private jet and yacht he does produce more than his share of pollutant, which gives him some credibility for the job. Maybe it is all just politics? -- Don Schenk, Sioux City
