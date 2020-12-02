 Skip to main content
MINI: Kerry's credibility as Climate Czar
MINI: Kerry's credibility as Climate Czar

Democrats are forever preaching "Follow the science," which led Joe Biden to name that foremost scientist and climatologist, John Kerry, as Climate Czar for the incoming administration. With his private jet and yacht he does produce more than his share of pollutant, which gives him some credibility for the job. Maybe it is all just politics? -- Don Schenk, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

