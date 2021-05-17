MINI: Keystone, Colonial pipelines aren't the same

There seems to be some confusion over the purpose of the Keystone XL pipeline, cancelled by Biden, and the Colonial pipeline, recently shutdown by hackers. The Colonial pipeline transports REFINED petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, etc.). The Keystone XL transports crude oil to refineries in the Gulf region. Two of many pipelines crossing the continental U.S., not all have the same purpose. -- Douglas Furlich, Laurel, Neb.