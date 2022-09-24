 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Kudos to Governors Abbot and De Santis

Kudos to Governors Abbott and DeSantis for having the insight to bring the southwestern border issues to the doorsteps of both our President and Vice President both of whom simply refuse to visit the border to assess the horrific situation for themselves. Mr. Biden accuses both governors of using immigrant children as pawns in a despicable game while he has sanctioned nighttime sorties to deliver immigrants in the cover of darkness to various states. How do you spell hypocrite?!?! --William Stewart, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

