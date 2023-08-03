I just wanted to take a few minutes to let you know how moved I was Sunday when I went down by the river and by Riverside Park, auditorium, etc., and how clean it was, the RAGBRAI bike riders are respectful and never left any messes or garbage anywhere I looked. A very big shout out to you all! Thank you, thank you, thank you, and kudos to you all! Welcome to Sioux City anytime. If only the residents that live here would take note and follow suit. Common sense - Pick up after yourself? --Cheryl Blanchard, Sioux City