MINI: Leading without degrading
Related to this story
Most Popular
I shook my head in disbelief as I read a recent Los Angeles Times story that appeared in the Sioux City Journal titled, “Migrant families sepa…
The main platform of the new regressive Democrat party is "America last." -- Loran Joens, Sioux City
Dear Sioux City Council, I have an idea on how to spend the COVID relief money: fix the potholes!! -- Mike Hobart, Sioux City
When a person has other opinions or facts about: COVID-19 treatments/origins/vaccines, man-made global warming, 2020 election results, transge…
Not too long ago, Joe (Biden, in case you wonder to whom I refer) felt safe when he holed up in his basement. Now, I would feel safe if he wou…
MINI: Iowa has a governor that knows more about controlling the virus than the local heath department, local school board and CDC
I’m jealous! Iowa has a governor that knows more about controlling the virus than the local health department, local school board and CDC. I h…
I am forever tied to Nebraska. My entire extended family is from Northeast Nebraska. My parents still live there. I went to college at Wayne S…
Biden's equation: 1 (spend) + 2 (spend,spend) + 3 (spend,spend,spend) = 6 (inflation) -- Tafi Lorinser, Sioux City
All three of Sioux City's libraries are now open to the public for walk-in service, with the Perry Creek branch the last to reopen Monday. It'…
As a 4th generation Iowa cattle feeder, Beef Month in May seems an opportune time to share some great facts about beef - an environmentally-fr…