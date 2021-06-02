 Skip to main content
MINI: Leading without degrading
MINI: Leading without degrading

From the basement, out to the front porch; finally, someone out front leading without degrading. -- Jeff Sander, Onawa, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

