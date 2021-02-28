 Skip to main content
MINI: Let parents and their children decide where they want to pursue their education
MINI: Let parents and their children decide where they want to pursue their education

Let parents and their children decide where they want to pursue their education. It is the taxpayer who is footing the bill for education. The parents and students have every right to have access to taxpayer funds to attend the private or public school of their choice, especially if the school in their assigned district is performing poorly or failing. -- Michael McDermott, Granville, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

