MINI: Let's make it easy as possible for Iowans to redeem their 5-cent deposit

After years of debate, Iowa legislators now appear on the verge of making major changes to the state’s bottle bill. Whatever final version of the bill emerges, let’s hope lawmakers remember to make it as easy as possible for Iowans to get back the 5-cent deposit they’re forced to pay on each container. — Journal Editorial Board 

Mini Editorial logo
