MINI: 'Let's not squander that which is absolutely precious'

It seems that we spend a good deal of time thinking, "us against them." Thoreau would suggest an alternative: "Let's not squander that which is absolutely precious, the time that we still have." -- Ken Johnson, Sioux City

