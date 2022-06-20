MINI: Lighting under skywalks is a good addition to the downtown

The new multicolored LED lighting under the skywalks is a good addition to downtown Sioux City. -- Journal Editorial Board
Asking for a friend. How can I get a list of the people who were dumb enough to send money to Trump's "Election Defense Fund"? Kenneth Mertes,…
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
I must admit that I was wrong about Joe Biden. A year ago, I thought he was pretending to be ignorant and incompetent about the major issues a…
The oil companies get to bid on crude oil. Isn't this a racket or what "Hello?" The bidding war doesn't have anything to do with the refining …
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
The other day Biden said his economic plan is working. Which plan is that Joe? Is it the plan that has taken inflation from 1.5% when you took…
Putin’s absolute control of the Russian national news narrative within his country is appalling. I also find appalling that our American natio…
One major television news channel did not find the hearings about the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol newsworthy. Compelling testimonies pr…
I was shocked to see the A1 story in the Journal's e-edition on Monday about a May term class in whiskey drinking at Morningside University, t…
I see the UK’s Boris Johnson survived a “no-confidence” vote. It makes me wonder if Biden could survive a “no-confidence” vote. -- Douglas Fur…