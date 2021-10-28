 Skip to main content
MINI: Longer time in office makes one more likely to spend on projects we do not need

  • 0

Just a few short years ago, our city council spent millions of taxpayer dollars on a downtown hotel that we didn't need. Collateral damage: the hotel down the street just went out of business. Reminds me that a person should not vote for any incumbent in a city election. Longer time in office makes one more likely to spend money on pet projects or things that we just do not need. --Arden Jasper, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

