MINI: Look for sunrise in America Wednesday
MINI: Look for sunrise in America Wednesday

Cockroaches scatter by the light of day. Look for sunrise in America at noon on Wednesday. -- Andy Phillips, Hornick, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

