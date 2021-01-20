MINI: Look for sunrise in America Wednesday

Related to this story
People!! Stop being such hypocrites! Where was all the outrage last summer when cities and statues were being destroyed? -- Robin Johnson, Sioux City
For four years, we listened to Pelosi, AOC, Harris, and Watters call for rioting and insurrection in the streets and nothing is said. Trump pe…
So Republicans believe the impeachment is unjust, because there was not more uproar over the BLM protests. The BLM protests were predicated on…
What a "shocker" -- not really. Donald Trump will NOT attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. 1) Expected shameful behavior 2) W…
Conspiracy theorists relax. The Chicoms will not take over the U.S., our economy will not collapse, and, once again, the conservatives will be…
One thing noticeably missing from The Journal's Jan. 10 editorial was the word, "Trump." Along with many others, I firmly believe that his Whi…
Our federal government now requires "travelers" flying into the U.S. to show proof of a negative COVID test and soon will be dealing with "tra…
I could never reference my adult children as anything less than fathers and mothers trying their best to instill integrity and love into their…
The recent events of the last few days at the Capitol have caused me to reflect on the movie, "The Caine Mutiny." Donald Trump (Captain Queeg)…
The last few days the 3 major networks, CNBC, CNN, etc. have focused on the protests in D.C., labeling them as riots, while barely touching on…