MINI: Looking forward to November 2022 election

THE MINI: I'm looking forward to the November 2022 election when the DNC becomes DNR. --Brad Strader, Storm Lake, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

