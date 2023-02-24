THE MINI: Many U.S. citizens constantly criticize President Joe Biden because he's too old and not able to do his job. He traveled to a war zone and met the president and his wife in person. The first president to do so. He is a brave and dedicated president. God bless him. - Robert Vanderweil, Sioux City
"In the middle of the budget process, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted to give themselves a day off with pay on Feb. 21. Should …
Most current Carbon Capture information states that CO2 will simply be stored deep underground. However, further information illustrates the f…
Do you remember the stunt and prank TV show “Jackass,” featuring stunts so outrageous they required warnings and disclaimers? The American app…
THE MINI: We need to love our kids more than our guns. -- Dianne Bostic, Sioux City
The Stockyards were a significant era in the history of Sioux City. No one will or can ever deny the role it played in the industrial like evo…