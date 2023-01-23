 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: May the best woman win

THE MINI: Thank you to the nine citizens who put their hat in the ring for the County Board of Supervisor vacancy.  May the best woman win! -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City

