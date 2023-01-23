THE MINI: Thank you to the nine citizens who put their hat in the ring for the County Board of Supervisor vacancy. May the best woman win! -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City
MINI: May the best woman win
I have yet to meet anybody that opposes abortion on NON religious grounds. What happened to our founding father's principle of separation of C…
The Siouxland Youth Athletics relinquished its lease of the six softball and youth-sized baseball fields at Riverside Park in the fall of 2022…
I believe this country has achieved greatness through of the rise of the middle class largely because of public education of the general popul…
THE MINI: To be clear, did anyone interpret Certified Supervisor Woodbury County Chair Matthew Ung's proposed New Rules as a way to restrict t…
"If we are not providing a foundational education for our children, then we are failing." - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, 2023 condition of the stat…
THE MINI: So not only did the school district waste $1.3 million on space that is now going to be closed but it sounds the the kids got a crap…
I disagree with the plan for the conversion of Sixth Street to a three-lane road. It's a major artery through downtown and constricting it wou…
THE MINI: Ask yourself: What did I do Monday to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.? - Journal Editorial Board
Congratulations to reporter Nick Hytrek on the three-day, well-crafted piece of journalism explaining the "suicide by cop" story, concerning t…
THE MINI: Falls can kill when going down stairs. Do it backwards. If you fall forward, only about 2' or 3' handrails is a big help. -- Don Kes…