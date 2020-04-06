MINI: 'Maybe this is God's way of reminding us ...'
It appears the major media want us to be anxious, fearful, hopeless and even panicky concerning coronavirus. Maybe this is God's way of reminding us to trust in Him and not in ourselves or big government when times get tough. We can all see this as an opportunity to help others out and show love instead of only seeing hardship.

Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa

