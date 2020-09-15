MINI: 'Maybe what we need is Thought Police ...'

"Is it so hard to believe Trump said those words?" asks columnist Leonard Pitts (Sept. 11 Journal Opinion page), alleging disparaging remarks about members of the military. Maybe what we need is Thought Police as described by George Orwell in "1984." Then we won't have to contend with anonymous sources, but can rely on what the person was actually thinking.
Don Schenk, Sioux City
