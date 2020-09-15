 Skip to main content
MINI: 'Maybe what we need is Thought Police ...'
"Is it so hard to believe Trump said those words?" asks columnist Leonard Pitts (Sept. 11 Journal Opinion page), alleging disparaging remarks about members of the military. Maybe what we need is Thought Police as described by George Orwell in "1984." Then we won't have to contend with anonymous sources, but can rely on what the person was actually thinking.

Don Schenk, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

