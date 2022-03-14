MINI: Midterms cannot come soon enough

The midterm elections cannot come soon enough! --Doug Furlich
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
As gas prices continue to rise and Republicans continue to blame the president, one has to wonder why oil companies had record profits in 2021…
The $85 billion of military planes, tanks, guns, and etc. that Biden left in Afghanistan sure would have come in handy for Ukraine right now. …
After listening to Governor Reynolds rebuttal of President Biden's plea for unity across America, I agree with her statement: Politicians will…
In 2011, I attended a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce event that hosted left-wing commentator Juan Williams. The Journal headline at the time re…
Regarding Iowa House Bill 706 and Senate Bill 2198, which would give parents the rights to have books removed from school libraries or classro…
Once again, Joe Biden and the western European leaders have failed to learn the painful war lessons of the 20th century and before. Evil, on a…
I commend Gov. Kim Reynolds for signing House File 2416, which bans transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sport…
It's exciting that Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Estherville-Lincoln Central have both advanced to the finals of the Iowa girls state basketbal…
We the people of the United Nations, determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brough…
Congratulations to the Northwest Iowa boys basketball teams and Northeast Nebraska boys and girls teams competing in their respective state to…
