MINI: Midwest politicians have forgotten their roots

Related to this story
Most Popular
What a shame that Republican (the supposed party of law and order) Rick Betrand would refuse to follow a Sioux City ordinance designed to prot…
I may be unique amongst the readers in Northwest Iowa because I have worked with some of the incoming Biden administration cabinet selectees.
I see whoever the city hired to clear the sidewalks of snow at the Morningside library drove a plow down the new sidewalks and tore up the tur…
Any politician supporting to overthrow democracy by not recognizing the votes of all the people should be targeted to be removed in his or her…
On Wednesday, after 65 years of citizenship I found myself ashamed of my fellow citizens in our country’s capital. -- John Farley, Sioux City
So shameful - I am still in shock from the horrible display of treason committed on Jan. 6. Why was this even allowed? Why is Trump still sitt…
So they are not going to require masks at the State Capitol in Iowa during the legislative session. Wow, what an example! Not. -- Neil Bracker…
Thank you Northwest Iowa! We especially thank the Primghar, Orange City and Sioux City communities!! We had never lived or even visited this a…
What a sad day for the United States and Democracy. Every Republican member of Congress who did not stand up to the misguided leadership, lies…
A short historic event that I know you may have forgot. First a question, when was the last time the U. S. Capital was breached by outside for…