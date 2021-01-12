 Skip to main content
MINI: Midwest politicians have forgotten their roots
Our Midwest politicians, decrying the violence, have forgotten their roots. Chickens still come home to roost. -- Steve Shadle, South Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

