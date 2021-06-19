 Skip to main content
MINI: Missed Opportunity
MINI: Missed Opportunity

Missed Opportunity

President Biden should have given Putin a puppy, I'm sure he is lonesome without his "lapdog". --Kenneth Mertes, Onawa, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
