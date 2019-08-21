Facebook, Google and Twitter are colluding with China to try and defeat President Trump in 2020. The only question is, are they getting paid for their opposition research?
George Kibby, Sioux City
Facebook, Google and Twitter are colluding with China to try and defeat President Trump in 2020. The only question is, are they getting paid for their opposition research?
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
George Kibby, Sioux City
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.