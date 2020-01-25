MINI: 'My proposal for term limits'

You have free articles remaining.
My proposal for term limits: If already serving you can stay in office as long as you keep getting re-elected, but the next person elected to that seat will get a maximum of 12 years.
Tom Moore, Sioux City
