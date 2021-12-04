THE MINI: Hats off to everyone involved for another successful NAIA women's volleyball national tournament at the Tyson Events Center. Here's to many more years of Sioux City hosting such a prestigious sporting event. -- Journal editorial board
MINI: NAIA women's volleyball tournament a hit once again in Sioux City
Related to this story
Most Popular
Our governor refuses to inform Iowans about the progress or regression of the COVID pandemic. Apparently, she is comfortable not educating her…
It seems like some Republicans are trying to prevent President Biden from getting credit for bringing this pandemic under control by not getti…
Then-candidate-for-President Joe Biden called a 17-year-old a white supremacist upon hearing he shot three people with an AR-15, killing two o…
While driving through Sioux City to celebrate an early Thanksgiving I couldn't help but notice the difference eliminating the excessive amount…
I read in E.J. Dionne's column, entitled, "Fragile truce in Catholic bishops’ war over Biden," in the e-edition of the Journal on Nov. 18 that…
I am a registered Republican. I vote for the person I believe will best serve the people of Iowa and Sioux City, no matter their party affiliation.
Who hasn’t been passed by an abnormally loud vehicle going irresponsibly fast? There is more of this occurring than at any time I remember sin…
Per recent Sioux City Journal reporting, there is a shortage of school bus drivers, school teachers, substitute school teachers, and school lu…
We just celebrated Veterans Day, their sacrifices and the opening of the Bud and Doris Day Visitors Center. Congratulations to all those that …
THE MINI: The good news about stores not being open on Thanksgiving Day: you get more time to spend with your family. -- JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD