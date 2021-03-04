 Skip to main content
MINI: Nice to see a fresh comic
Nice to see a fresh comic, but "Beetle Bailey" should have stayed, sending "Mallard Fillmore" to the Opinion page where it belongs. -- Douglas Clough, Ida Grove, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

