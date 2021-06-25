 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: No masks or social distancing are required if proof of vaccination is shown
0 Comments

MINI: No masks or social distancing are required if proof of vaccination is shown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Madison Square Garden held their first full capacity concert last Sunday. No masks or social distancing required, just proof of full vaccination. Unfortunately this can't happen in Iowa, because, our state legislature and Governor have taken a stand to prohibit businesses from asking for proof of vaccination. If you are not vaccinated and decide to attend a packed activity you are putting yourself at risk. --John Neely, Moville, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Missed opportunity
Letters

MINI: Missed opportunity

President Biden should have given Putin a puppy, I'm sure he is lonesome without his "lapdog." --Kenneth Mertes, Onawa, Iowa

MINI:
Letters

MINI:

MINI:  Think back to your own high school graduation. What do you remember most? Was the it motto? Friends? Teachers or what you planned to do…

MINI: Honoring fathers
Letters

MINI: Honoring fathers

Sunday was a wonderful day to honor fathers, from first-time dads with newborns to dads with years of experience doing such an important job. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News