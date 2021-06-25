MINI: No masks or social distancing are required if proof of vaccination is shown

Madison Square Garden held their first full capacity concert last Sunday. No masks or social distancing required, just proof of full vaccination. Unfortunately this can't happen in Iowa, because, our state legislature and Governor have taken a stand to prohibit businesses from asking for proof of vaccination. If you are not vaccinated and decide to attend a packed activity you are putting yourself at risk. --John Neely, Moville, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.