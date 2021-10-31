 Skip to main content
MINI: No one knew Siouxland athletics better than Terry Hersom

THE MINI: Our condolences go out to the family and friends of longtime Journal sports editor Terry Hersom, who died over the weekend. No one knew high school and college athletics in Siouxland better than Terry. -- Journal Editorial Board

