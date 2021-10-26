 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: No one person responsible for economy

  • 0

The idea that any one person -- Joe Biden or anyone else -- is totally responsible for the current challenges to the economy, and that the return of Donald Trump would immediately solve everything, ranks only slightly behind the possibility that pigs will grow wings and fly. Oh! And by the way. Unemployment rates in Iowa and Nebraska are the lowest in history. How can that be? -- Donald Kingery, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Just a quick observation

MINI: Just a quick observation

Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…

MINI: Vote for change

MINI: Vote for change

I read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current national leaders. That is what the polls are for. Vote for change…

MINI: Beautiful weather

MINI: Beautiful weather

THE MINI: We’ve been treated to beautiful warm weather the last few days. We hope you were able to get out and enjoy it, with cooler more typi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News