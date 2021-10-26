MINI: No one person responsible for economy

The idea that any one person -- Joe Biden or anyone else -- is totally responsible for the current challenges to the economy, and that the return of Donald Trump would immediately solve everything, ranks only slightly behind the possibility that pigs will grow wings and fly. Oh! And by the way. Unemployment rates in Iowa and Nebraska are the lowest in history. How can that be? -- Donald Kingery, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.