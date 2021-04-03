 Skip to main content
MINI: Not a fan of Governor Cuomo, but...
MINI: Not a fan of Governor Cuomo, but...

I am not a fan of Gov. Cuomo; however, I find it interesting that there are women coming out of the woodwork accusing the governor of sexual harassment. Why now? Is it possible they have been receiving perks up to now? Now he is embattled with accusations of endangering nursing home residents with COVID-19, by placing infected patients with COVID-19 in nursing homes. Is it time for the harvest? There are plenty of lawyers happy to share in the spoils. -- Barbara Chicoine, Elk Point, S.D.

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

