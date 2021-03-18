MINI: Not my idea of progress in Washington

Fencing, razor wires and National Guard troops for Congress, with gaps in the wall, fewer border guards, and extra facilities (with relaxed pandemic protocol) for non-citizens sneaking into our country illegally? Muppets and Dr. Seuss are bad, but video games like Grand Theft Auto and Mortal Combat are OK for our children? Not my idea of progress ... or unity for that matter. -- Keith Pease, Sioux City