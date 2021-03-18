 Skip to main content
MINI: Not my idea of progress in Washington
Fencing, razor wires and National Guard troops for Congress, with gaps in the wall, fewer border guards, and extra facilities (with relaxed pandemic protocol) for non-citizens sneaking into our country illegally? Muppets and Dr. Seuss are bad, but video games like Grand Theft Auto and Mortal Combat are OK for our children? Not my idea of progress ... or unity for that matter. -- Keith Pease, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

