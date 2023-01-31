 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Often times it is the content of one's character that defines one's actions

THE MINI: After seeing the horrendous video of the Tyre Nicols beating and subsequent aftermath of that event, one should be reminded that often times it is the content of one's character, and not necessarily the color of one's skin, that defines one's actions. - Bill Weber, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
