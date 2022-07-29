MINI: One has to wonder at the stupidity of endless investigation to determine fault in the Uvalde shooting

One has to wonder at the stupidity of endless investigation to determine fault in the Uvalde shooting. Certainly the greatest fault lies not with the local law enforcement but with the NRA and the legislators who for years have refused to restrict ownership of assault weapons. No person not in the military should have access to weapons that are meant for battle in war not for the killing of school children. Put the blame where it belongs. --Enid Petersen, Anthon, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.