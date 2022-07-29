 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: One has to wonder at the stupidity of endless investigation to determine fault in the Uvalde shooting

  • 0

One has to wonder at the stupidity of endless investigation to determine fault in the Uvalde shooting. Certainly the greatest fault lies not with the local law enforcement but with the NRA and the legislators who for years have refused to restrict ownership of assault weapons. No person not in the military should have access to weapons that are meant for battle in war not for the killing of school children. Put the blame where it belongs. --Enid Petersen, Anthon, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LETTER: A woman's right

LETTER: A woman's right

A woman should and does have the right of choice. She has the right to choose to get pregnant or not (rape is the exception). She should not h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News