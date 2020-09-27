 Skip to main content
MINI: 'One is a moral choice, the other is a financial fiasco'
MINI: 'One is a moral choice, the other is a financial fiasco'

In response to Friday's Mini Editorial, a pro-life supporter understands the difference between taking the life of an unborn child and offering insurance to everyone in the country ... even those who have never paid a dime into the risk-sharing pool of "universal health care." One is a moral choice, the other is a financial fiasco.

Keith Pease, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

