MINI: 'One is a moral choice, the other is a financial fiasco'

In response to Friday's Mini Editorial, a pro-life supporter understands the difference between taking the life of an unborn child and offering insurance to everyone in the country ... even those who have never paid a dime into the risk-sharing pool of "universal health care." One is a moral choice, the other is a financial fiasco.
Keith Pease, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!