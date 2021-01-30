MINI: One week into presidency and Biden has signed 33+ executive orders

About one week into his presidency and Biden as of January 28 has signed 33+ executive orders. And this guy says he wants to unify the country? For context Trump signed 1. The rest of the changes that were made were voted on and passed by Congress. With Biden it sounds more like "Just do what I say and we'll get along." Instead of unity it looks more like disinformation and deception. -- Bill LePay, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.