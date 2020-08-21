 Skip to main content
MINI: 'Only fair'
MINI: 'Only fair'

Well, if Democrats want mass mail-in voting, then I think it is time to purge each state's voter registration database. They need to verify every registered voter and their address, remove all deceased voters, remove every single person who cannot verify citizenship, and remove every single felon. I think this is only fair.

Ken Boyce, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

