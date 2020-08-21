MINI: 'Only fair'

Well, if Democrats want mass mail-in voting, then I think it is time to purge each state's voter registration database. They need to verify every registered voter and their address, remove all deceased voters, remove every single person who cannot verify citizenship, and remove every single felon. I think this is only fair.
Ken Boyce, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!