MINI: Operation Warp Speed feather in Trump's cap

Finally total agreement! We can finally agree on something! Thanks to his foresight in developing Operation Warp Speed, two and possibly more vaccines are showing incredible progress in their ability to fight the monster known as COVID! A further feather in Mr. Trump’s cap, as correctly reported on 60 Minutes, is the astounding distribution chain already created by the Trump administration posed for widespread dissemination. FDA approval is the final link in the chain to attacking this hideous foe! Thank you Mr. President; we are all forever grateful! -- Bill Stewart, Sioux City