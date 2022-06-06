MINI: Opposition to abortion but support for the death penalty

A recent mini editorial in the Journal posed a paradox wondering how could someone who is against abortion also support the death penalty. The obvious answer is a fetus has not committed a crime and had a trial by a jury of its peers. Pregnancy resulting from rape or incest is a horse of a different color. Those are the folks who should face the death penalty. -- Keith Pease, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.