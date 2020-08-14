MINI: Oregon observation

I saw a commercial on TV the other day promoting Oregon's second-largest city, Eugene. The commercial said, "Please come to Oregon and enjoy one of its many outdoor recreational activities." I assume they were referring to kayaking, fishing and hiking - not rioting, looting and "peaceful" protesting.
Duane Behrens, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
