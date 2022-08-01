MINI: Other than the last 18 months

Other than the last 18 months, Joe Biden's presidency has been a rousing success. -- David Adkins, Sioux City
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger prove that one can still show pride in being a Republican by putting country before party. Why can’t we see the …
One has to wonder at the stupidity of endless investigation to determine fault in the Uvalde shooting. Certainly the greatest fault lies not w…
The Journal is so full of serious stories these days, it makes me long for the not so recent past when you could always count on Sam Clovis, S…
A woman should and does have the right of choice. She has the right to choose to get pregnant or not (rape is the exception). She should not h…
It is difficult to write up-to-date letters about mass shootings. As I write, a family of three and their shooter are dead in Maquoketa State Park.
States such as Michigan have the right idea in resolving the abortion issue by referendum (i.e., the people), versus leaving it up to a bunch …
Hypothetical question. If the Supreme Court determined that it was unconstitutional to bear arms and reversed this right, would you be pleased…
Although the “original intent” of specific sections of the Constitution are often debated, the general intent of the founding fathers is clear…
It was recently announced that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added monarch butterflies to its red list of threate…
It was a shame to read such a misleading letter in the Sunday Journal regarding the name of the Democratic Party. A quick search online lead t…
