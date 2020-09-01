 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Peaceful protesters can make a difference
View Comments

MINI: Peaceful protesters can make a difference

{{featured_button_text}}

Peaceful demonstrators (aside from those who kneel during the national anthem) in the light of day can move their cause forward with the American public. Demonstrators who move into the dark of night and cheer on violence, destruction and looting are themselves a part of this cancer and their cause loses all traction with the vast majority of the American public.

Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Compare
Letters

MINI: Compare

If one doesn't believe the national TV networks are politically biased, just compare their commentators' remarks during both parties' national…

MINI: 'What a laugh'
Letters

MINI: 'What a laugh'

"Celebrity couple sentenced to prison" read the headline in the Aug. 22 Journal about Lori Loughlin getting two months and her husband Mossimo…

MINI: 'Sabotage'
Letters

MINI: 'Sabotage'

To those who wish as we all do to get back to what used to be normal, resisting the wearing of a mask and resisting social distancing is to sa…

MINI: 'But will he also ...?'
Letters

MINI: 'But will he also ...?'

I'm so glad to hear Joe Biden confirm he will follow "the science" regarding COVID-19. But will he also follow "the science" that gender is no…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News