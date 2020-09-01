MINI: Peaceful protesters can make a difference

Peaceful demonstrators (aside from those who kneel during the national anthem) in the light of day can move their cause forward with the American public. Demonstrators who move into the dark of night and cheer on violence, destruction and looting are themselves a part of this cancer and their cause loses all traction with the vast majority of the American public.
Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
