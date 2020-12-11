MINI: Pelosi finally admitted she held back

So crazy Nancy Pelosi finally admitted that she held back helping the American people with COVID relief, destroying the lives of millions of people and tens of thousands of small business so she could help defeat President Trump. I hope everyone remembers that come next election -- John Cain, South Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
