 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: People don't believe COVID is what it is
View Comments

MINI: People don't believe COVID is what it is

{{featured_button_text}}

I just want to express my thoughts. There are a lot of people in Sioux City who don’t believe that COVID is what it is. I have tried to educate them on the facts. But that doesn’t work. It’s very frustrating. I just would like to say thank you to the medical staff for all that they do. -- Kimi Strassner, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: To Mitch McConnell
Letters

MINI: To Mitch McConnell

To Mitch McConnell, do not, I repeat do not bail out any state government because of their bad behavior -- Richard Satter, Sioux City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News