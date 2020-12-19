MINI: People don't believe COVID is what it is

I just want to express my thoughts. There are a lot of people in Sioux City who don’t believe that COVID is what it is. I have tried to educate them on the facts. But that doesn’t work. It’s very frustrating. I just would like to say thank you to the medical staff for all that they do. -- Kimi Strassner, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
