MINI: People, stop being such hypocrites

Related to this story
Most Popular
What a shame that Republican (the supposed party of law and order) Rick Betrand would refuse to follow a Sioux City ordinance designed to prot…
I may be unique amongst the readers in Northwest Iowa because I have worked with some of the incoming Biden administration cabinet selectees.
The last few days the 3 major networks, CNBC, CNN, etc. have focused on the protests in D.C., labeling them as riots, while barely touching on…
Our Midwest politicians, decrying the violence, have forgotten their roots. Chickens still come home to roost. -- Steve Shadle, South Sioux City
So they are not going to require masks at the State Capitol in Iowa during the legislative session. Wow, what an example! Not. -- Neil Bracker…
Thank you Northwest Iowa! We especially thank the Primghar, Orange City and Sioux City communities!! We had never lived or even visited this a…
When what we need is good leadership through modeling, we get ignorant risk-taking. Iowa’s Republican legislators continue to disregard public…
The president has invited violent sedition with lies. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst know this plain truth. They must now publicly inform their…
My message for the Sioux City Council and mayor for the New Year is worry less about fireworks and more about gun violence, stabbings and car …
What a "shocker" -- not really. Donald Trump will NOT attend the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden. 1) Expected shameful behavior 2) W…