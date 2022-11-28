MINI: Practice compassion

THE MINI: During the holiday season, remember you're not the only person a clerk has had to deal with. Practice compassion and realize you, too, could be the subject of someone's frustration. - Journal Editorial Board
Bruce Miller
Editor
Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal.
